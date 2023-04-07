Gerald Jones, a driver with the Temple ISD transportation department, loaded up and headed north on Interstate 35 on Tuesday after he learned that a Prosper ISD charter bus from Denton County had broken down in Troy.
It was carrying Prosper ISD Superintendent Holly Ferguson, students and board members who spent the hours prior at the Texas Capitol in Austin visiting with legislative representatives through Raise Your Hand Texas.
“We were told that it was going to be two hours before a new charter bus could come, so I immediately started thinking about my friends in public education and made a couple of calls to the great superintendents that we have across the state,” Ferguson told the Telegram. “Obviously, Temple ISD was the closest one and (Superintendent) Bobby Ott very quickly said, ‘Yeah, we’ll get you a bus and a bus driver over there so y’all can get home.”
Jones arrived within about 30 minutes of that phone call.
“My boss had called me about two hours after I had gotten off of work and asked me if I wanted to go out on a trip,” he said. “I don’t know who all my boss had called before me, but I don’t mind helping out. So when he called me, I said, ‘I’ll do it.’”
Ferguson emphasized how the willingness of Jones and Temple ISD to lend a helping hand without hesitation is a testament to the power of public education.
“We probably would have gotten home until 2 o’clock in the morning had it not been for Bobby, Gerald and Temple ISD coming to our rescue,” she said. “Our replacement charter came out of Carrollton, so we coordinated it so that Gerald didn’t have to go all the way to Prosper and then all the way back to Temple. We caught each other in Hillsboro that way Gerald could get back home and get to bed.”
However, Jones — who noted how he was simply the driver — was in no hurry.
“When we got off of the bus to switch to the new charter, several of our kids and riders needed to go to the restroom, and Gerald just stood there and waited to make sure that we got on the charter and that we were on our way before he ever pulled out of the parking lot,” Ferguson said. “He could have just done a U-turn in the parking lot and headed back to Temple, but he waited to pull away until we left.
“He was amazing.”
Ott awarded Jones with his Leadership Award on Thursday for going above and beyond
“It’s one thing to be dependable when you’re supposed to be coming to work, but another to be dependable when you’re not expected to be,” Ott said.
Aiding other educators and students “is the Wildcat way,” Ott said.