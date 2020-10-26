Inclement weather did not stop golfers from teeing off in support for Temple College on Monday at the Wildflower Country Club.
More than $100,000 was raised for student scholarships during the Johnson Brothers Ford Temple College Foundation 2020 Golf Tournament, according to a news release from Temple College.
Temple College President Christy Ponce said this year’s fundraising efforts exceeded the foundation’s initial goal.
“It’s tremendous to have such incredible community support,” she said. “We have tons of sponsors, community supporters and companies from across the region. Everybody is out here. The rain didn’t stop anyone.”
Ponce, who took to the 18-hole golf course herself, emphasized how these scholarships will benefit students for years to come.
“These scholarships are in addition to all of the scholarships the foundation generously gives every year,” Ponce said. “There’s about $6 million in endowments, so there’s plenty of scholarships for the community.”
She extended her gratitude to Johnson Brothers Ford for contributing its time and money as title sponsor for the event, and to Temple College Foundation Executive Director Evelyn Waiwaiole.
“We’re fortunate to have Evelyn, who is our new vice president of development,” Ponce said. “This is her first year with Temple College. She started about five months ago, and her very first suggestion was to bring the golf tournament back … And it’s bigger and better than ever. I’m so grateful to her for her hard work.”
Although there are a handful of students attending courses on campus this semester, the Temple College community has operated primarily through remote instruction — a learning environment Ponce said students have smoothly transitioned into.
“We’re operating at about 80 percent remote, while about 20 percent of our classes have a hands-on component,” Ponce said. “We have over 60 degrees and certificates that are being offered in an online format. It really allows the community members to stay home and be safe, and our students and faculty have done extremely well.”
Despite this change in curriculum instruction, Ponce said Temple College is ever committed to student success.
“Everyone is still focused on student success, on coming together and on helping our students with scholarships,” Ponce said.