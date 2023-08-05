Sarah Golden has wanted to pursue a career as a nurse for a good while, but a week at the McLane Children’s Medical Center Health Sciences Camp this summer sealed the deal.
“I’ve had an interest in nursing, and my school counselor reached out to me and some other girls in my grade about attending this camp,” the Troy High School senior said Friday. “She urged me to apply, and I started looking into it. I thought it would be a great opportunity, and it was.”
Dell Ingram-Walker, vice president and chief operating officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, said the Temple hospital has been holding Health Sciences Camp since 2017, although they did take a two-year break during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started it back up last year, and we had two sessions this year,” she said. “The camp gives students interested in health care careers the opportunity to shadow our staff and learn about hospital jobs and opportunities.”
“The students don’t just shadow doctors and nurses,” she said. “They learn about all the positions and departments at McLane Children’s. We want to empower young minds and ignite a passion for health care.”
Sarah was among a group of eight high school students who attended the camp’s first session in June — another seven attended this past week’s session.
The experience, Sarah said, was eye opening.
“It was so exciting to see aspects of a hospital you don’t normally see,” she said. “This was already my vision, but the camp allowed me to view the full spectrum on what goes on at a hospital.”
During the camp sessions, students attended seminars, demonstrations and shadowed providers in their day-to-day duties at the children’s hospital. Participants received first-hand knowledge about the facility’s physical therapy program, pharmacy, radiology department, labs, pediatric intensive care unit, operating rooms, respiratory department and emergency room.
Sarah already has earned certified nursing assistant status through a regional program that partners with Troy High School and she will be certified as a clinical medical assistant before graduating in 2024. She plans to attend Temple College for two years, before pursuing nursing degrees from either Tarleton State University or the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“When I was at the children’s hospital during camp — this is going to sound weird — but I felt like I was home,” she said. “Just seeing the nurses doing their jobs and taking care of these kids, I felt like God called me there and this is what I need to do for the rest of my life.”
According to Ingram-Walker, Health Sciences Camp participants are usually students interested in pursuing a medical career.
“They must be curious and have a willingness to learn,” she said. “Many of the students know they want to work in the health care industry, but they may not know exactly what they want to do. Camp gives them a better idea of what they want to be.”
“We plan to continue growing the program — this year we had a couple students from the Dallas area and one from Round Rock,” she said. “And, of course, we had students from all around Central Texas. Our goal is to ignite their love for the health care industry and keep them in the area to serve our communities.”