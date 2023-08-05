Health Sciences Camp

Pearl Patel, left, and Nina Ingle get a lesson in medical instruments from Corey Mikes, operating room nurse manager, during Health Sciences Camp at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple. The hospital held two camp sessions attended by about 15 students from Texas high schools.

 Courtesy

Sarah Golden has wanted to pursue a career as a nurse for a good while, but a week at the McLane Children’s Medical Center Health Sciences Camp this summer sealed the deal.