Temple police are searching for two suspects after a man was wounded Thursday evening in a shooting.
The incident occurred at about 5:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 31st Street.
Police were searching for two male persons of interest driving a gray, four-door 2001 Lexus ES3 with the license plate number DWD7962, according to a news release from Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin.
The shooting victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple and is in stable condition, Nowlin said.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.