A 38-year-old man is jailed in Belton after he was accused with sexual assaulting a 13-year-old girl, police said.
featured
Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Temple woman killed while walking on US 190
- UPDATE: Axe-wielding suspect shot at, arrested after attempted burglary
- Lori Deanne Farmer, age 38, of Little River-Academy died Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Niagara Bottling plans $48 million Temple plant expansion
- Killeen man tased and charged after attempting to take officer’s gun during scuffle
- Texas A&M department head: Race was a factor in black professor’s failed hiring
- Temple felon involved in fatal hit-and-run indicted for allegedly threatening officer
- Jim C. Holliman, age 68, of Temple died Wednesday, July 19, 2023