Jitkelong Bujen

Jitkelong Bujen, 38, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. He remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

A 38-year-old man is jailed in Belton after he was accused with sexual assaulting a 13-year-old girl, police said.

