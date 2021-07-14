A Temple man remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, the day after he barricaded himself in a room at America’s Best Value Inn and fired at officers.
Benjamin Troche, 43, was arrested Tuesday evening after he barricaded himself in a room at the hotel, located in the 900 block of North General Bruce Drive, for several hours.
Troche faces a charge of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as a pending third-degree felony, jail records show.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the department was called at noon Wednesday and immediately sent officers to the hotel area. Police closed portions of northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Nugent and West Adams avenues during the standoff.
TPD trained negotiators and Bell County deputies trained in mental health crises spent hours attempting to make a peaceful resolution but were unable to talk Troche out of the room, she said.
Officers used tear gas to try to get Troche out of the room, prompting him to fire several shots at officers over a two-hour period, Arreguin said.
Troche surrendered at about 5:30 p.m. and was placed under arrest.