A layer of ice coated local roads Thursday after a winter storm brought sleet and freezing temperatures to Central Texas.
The icy road conditions led to 20-gallon fuel spill after an 18-wheeler crashed on Interstate 35 near Central Avenue. First responders were cleaning up the spill Thursday afternoon.
Aside from road conditions, Central Texans were staying warm in their home as power remained on in the first test of the state’s electricity grid since it failed during Winter Storm Uri last February.
Traffic in Bell County was sparse as few motorists ventured out in the icy conditions. Temple motorists driving on major thoroughfares were moving slowly, but safely. Temple police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were visible patrolling local roads.
H-E-B announced some local stores would close at 7 p.m. Thursday, but will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
Most other stores and restaurants were closed Thursday as temperatures remained below freezing all day.
With the wind chill, it felt like colder than the actual temperature. At noon Thursday, the weather felt like 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Fuel spill, road conditions
Diesel fuel was cleaned up on Interstate 35 after an 18-wheeler crashed Thursday.
The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. when the tractor-trailer struck a retaining wall on southbound I-35, south of Adams and Central avenues, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said Thursday.
In Troy, another 18-wheeler was reported stuck on ice near the Love’s Truck Stop on northbound I-35 service road, blocking traffic. A Texas Department of Transportation gravel truck was dispatched to aid the vehicles.
Bob Reinhard, emergency management coordinator for Bell County, said the county has worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to address accidents on roads while keeping them in good condition.
“As of now, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department continue to work weather related traffic crashes and are assisting stranded motorists,” Reinhard said. “We experienced ice covered bridges and overpasses very quickly and roadways continue to deteriorate as the day progresses. Bell County Road and Bridge, along with TxDOT, continue to treat roadways, bridges and overpasses as best as they can, and will continue their efforts throughout this event.”
Temple officials said the city received just two calls regarding accidents by 1 p.m.
“Steep sections of city-maintained roads are barricaded, including the hill on Birdcreek Drive, the 24th Street bridge, and Charter Oak Drive, south of Kegley Road,” Nowlin said.
Residents should avoid any unnecessary trips on icy roads, she said.
“Drive at slower speeds appropriate to the conditions and proceed with caution while wintry conditions persist,” Nowlin said. “For residents driving, we urge them to buckle their seatbelts, turn on their headlights and increase the following distance between other vehicles.”
In Salado, the village urged residents to avoid travel because of icy roads.
One closure was reported: the South Ridge low water crossing.
“All other roads are open,” the village said.
Late Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said the State Highway 36 bridge over Lake Belton was iced over. TxDOT crews were called to sand the bridge.
Residents can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.
Some power outages
Oncor Energy Delivery reported some minor power outages in the area Thursday.
Temple and Belton only saw a combined 47 reported outages just before noon on Thursday. Most of these outages saw restoration times of just after noon, with Oncor being helped by out-of-state utility partners.
Statewide, 508 outages affecting about 19,000 people were reported statewide by Thursday afternoon, according to Oncor’s outage map.
To report a power outage, visit oncor.com or call 888-313-4747.
Residents with gas emergencies are asked to first call 911 then call Atmos Gas’ emergency line at 866-322-8667.
Temple weather response
In response to the icy conditions, many local entities shut down their offices Thursday and delayed events until the weather clears up. Closures on Friday include Bell County offices.
This included the city of Temple, which announced that it would not open any of its offices on Friday or Saturday. All Parks and Recreation programming, including the Father Daughter Dance, are canceled.
Temple trash collection scheduled for Friday is delayed until Saturday.
The Temple Police Department Civil Service Exam will proceed Saturday as scheduled.
The Temple City Council meeting, set for Thursday afternoon, is rescheduled for Monday. The meeting will now be held at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Closures also extended to the city’s COVID-19 testing site at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, which will closed Friday but will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.
City officials said its street services division prepared to sand some of Temple’s most traveled roads, including 31st Street and First Street — the roads that led to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center.
Despite sanding these streets, officials did recommend against residents making any unneeded trips on the icy roads. Officials also advised drivers to go slow if they do need to drive.
Officials said the city hosted a winter weather call center on Thursday but hours could be extended depending on weather conditions. The number for the center is 254-298-5550.
Temple plans to continue updating its website at staysafetemple.com.
Belton closures
Belton also closed its offices on Thursday, with the city also canceling its trash pickups. Officials said a decision on opening the city’s offices would be sometime Thursday.
Residential trash and brush collection is canceled for Friday, but is expected to resume normal collections on Monday.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said city roads were passable, but were expected to refreeze overnight.
Local officials encouraged residents to check their city websites or social media accounts updates on municipal conditions.
Cold continues
On Friday morning, temperatures are expected to reach a low of 17 degrees, but it will feel like 2 degrees with the wind child.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to rise back up to 32 degrees on Friday afternoon before falling to a low of 10 degrees Saturday morning.