Nearly 124 years after his death, Peter Hansborough Bell — namesake for the county — made national news earlier this month when he was identified as one of many members of U.S. Congress who was once a slave owner.
Bell, also the third Texas governor, and other elected leaders across the nation were identified in a Washington Post investigation of 1,700 people who served in Congress in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries and owned slaves at one point.
“For the first seven decades of its existence, Congress returned again and again to one acrimonious topic: slavery,” the Post article by Julie Zauzmer Weil, Adrian Blanco and Leo Dominguez said. “Many of the lawmakers arguing in Washington were participants in the brutal institution at home.”
The Post said enslavers were spread across more than 60 political parties during the nation’s history. More than 600 Democrats and more than 480 Republicans owned slaves at some point during their elected careers, according to the Post.
“The country is still grappling with the legacy of their embrace of slavery,” the Post said. “The link between race and political power in early America echoes in complicated ways, from the racial inequities that persist to this day to the polarizing fights over voting rights and the way history is taught in schools.”
A memorial to Bell stands at the southwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse grounds in Belton. The memorial was erected by the state in 1936.
Bell, a Virginia native, came to Texas in 1836 and joined the Texas Rangers during the Mexican-American War. He was elected governor in 1849 and served until November 1853.
As governor, Bell helped settle the western boundary dispute of the Compromise of 1850, a series of bills passed by Congress to diffuse the issue of slavery in territories acquired during the Mexican-American War. The compromise set Texas’ western and northern boundaries.
He resigned his governorship a few months before his second term ended to take a vacant seat in Congress representing the Western District of Texas. James Wilson Henderson, the lieutenant governor at the time, completed the last month of Bell’s term.
Bell served in Congress from March 1853 until March 1857. That year Bell married and moved to North Carolina with his bride, Ella Reeves Eaton-Dickens.
When the Civil War started, he was offered a colonel’s position in the Confederate army, but refused to serve and spent the war on his wife’s plantation.
Impoverished by the loss of slaves in the Civil War, Bell was awarded a pension and acreage by the Texas Legislature in 1891. He died in North Carolina in March 8, 1898. The remains of Bell and his wife were moved to Texas in 1930 and reinterred in the State Cemetery in Austin.
The Post said its database of slave owners in Congress “helps provide a clearer understanding of the ways in which slaveholding influenced early America, as congressmen’s own interests as enslavers shaped their decisions on the laws that they crafted.”
Slave owners in Congress helped shape the nation.
The Post cited the 1820 Missouri Compromise, which prohibited the expansion of slavery in the northern United States. Although the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate were composed of a nearly equal number of slave owners and non-slaveholders, slave owners, 44%, voted against the agreement compared with 25% of non-slaveholders, the newspaper said.
“When Congress voted during the Civil War on the 13th Amendment, which added a ban on slavery to the U.S. Constitution, nine men who had been slaveholders remained in the Senate,” the Post said. “Just three of them voted to approve the amendment, while 35 out of 40 non-slaveholders voted yes.”
Confederate past
Sam Houston, the first and third president of the Republic of Texas who also served in the U.S. Senate and was the seventh governor of the state, was also cited as a slave owner although his history is more complex: he voted against the expansion of slavery and never swore an oath to the Confederate States of America after giving a passionate plea against Texas succession in downtown Belton.
Jeff Hamilton, a former slave, later became Houston’s valet and bodyguard before he went to work for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor after the institution moved to Belton. Hamilton, who died in 1941, has a state historic marker at his gravesite. Some of his relatives still live in the Temple-Belton area.
In 1860, a year before the Civil War started, Bell County had 1,005 slaves and 179 slaveholders, according to the U.S. Census of the same year.
Two Bell County men owned as many as 30 slaves: John B. Reed, who owned 33 people, and Sterling C. Robertson, who had 30 slaves, according to a 1929 master’s thesis by University of Texas at Austin student Bertha Atkinson.
A total of 1,037 Bell County men served in the Confederate army, according to Atkinson’s thesis. Bell County had a white population of about 4,000 at the time.
A Confederate soldier statue still stands at the Bell courthouse, the subject of debate for years. At least 139 people offered their opinions on the statue during a Commissioners Court public hearing that lasted several hours in 2020. No action was taken as commissioners preferred legislation that would call a public referendum on Confederate monuments.
In September 2020, the city of Belton renamed Confederate Park and the street that runs through it. The park is now named Liberty Park and features a new sign visible from Interstate 35. Confederate Park Road was renamed Veterans Way.
Hamilton County namesake
Another historic figure with Central Texas ties also was named by the Post.
James Hamilton Jr. (May 8, 1786-Nov. 15, 1857) represented South Carolina in Congress from 1822 to 1829 and was later South Carolina governor from 1830 to 1832.
Hamilton — the namesake of Central Texas’ Hamilton County — organized a militia to squash a slave uprising in 1822 and ordered the execution of dozens of black leaders of the revolt as well as the deportation of thousands of black people.
Hamilton, who later moved to Texas, was killed in 1857 when the steamboat he was traveling on from Washington, D.C., was hit by another ship, exploded and sank off the coast of Louisiana.