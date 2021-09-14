Temple Fire & Rescue responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of smoke at the Temple Police Department.
Employees reported smelling smoke on the third floor of the department’s headquarters at 209 E. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the incident was related to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment on the department’s roof. Technicians were on scene to examine the equipment, he said.
No employees were evacuated during the call.
“The incident was contained to the roof,” Weems said.