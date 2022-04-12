A tornado of “significant strength” touched down Tuesday evening in the Salado area, leading to a rescue operation as several homes were damaged or destroyed, officials said.
The tornado swept into Bell County, producing hail and strong winds, after it was spotted in the Florence area of Williamson County at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Hail up to grapefruit sized was shown in photographs on social media.
National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon confirmed a tornado of “significant strength” struck near the village of Salado shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The actual strength of the tornado could not be immediately determined as a preliminary investigation by the weather service will gauge the intensity and damage from the tornado, Gordon said.
“We did see a significant velocity signature,” she said.
Storm spotters on social media showed photos and video of a large wide storm with a tornado that funneled towards the ground. People spotted the tornado throughout Central Texas.
TJ Cruz, chief deputy of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies were assisting in rescue operations Tuesday night as several homes in the area were damaged or destroyed. Damaged homes had significant roof damage and debris was scattered across the area, he said.
“We’re all over Salado right now,” Cruz said Tuesday night.
Homes damaged in the Salado area were located off FM 2483 near Buttermilk Creek. Damage was also reported on Hidden Springs Drive to the west of the creek.
Michael Coggin, Salado mayor, said many homes will need to be repaired.
“It’s gonna be a lot of roofs that will need to be repaired,” Coggin said.
Coggin said the Youngsport area of Bell County was also hit hard.
Cruz did not have immediate reports of injuries.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said many roads around Salado were shut down. Authorities were going house to house to check on residents.
Belton and Temple received significant rainfall from the storm, but no damage was immediately reported.
Golf-ball sized hail was reported near the Bell County Expo Center in Belton while pea-sized hail fell in downtown Temple.
A storm spotter said a minor tornado was also reported Tuesday night in the Seaton area just east of Temple.
Flash flood warnings were issued Tuesday night for Belton and other parts of Bell County.
More rain was expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
“New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” the agency said.
More severe storms are forecast before 10 a.m. Wednesday as a 30% chance of precipitation are expected.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday morning before gradually clearing. Gusty winds could reach up to 30 mph. The high temperature is expected near 88 while the low will be around 50.