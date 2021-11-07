For each soldier, a dozen stories. For every thousand soldiers, a million thanks. All involve guns, grit and dozens of well-chosen shovels.
This week will be a flurry of observances for Veterans Day. The annual parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday in downtown Killeen. The Belton Senior Center will have a celebration 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 842 S. Mitchell St.
And, probably, more than a few stories will be told and retold.
Bell County had been rapidly transformed during the years of World War II with the establishment of Camp Hood in Killeen and McCloskey Army General Hospital in Temple. An estimated 20,000 wounded soldiers came to Temple during World War II for treatment. Each had a story, or two, or more.
The Army activated McCloskey General Hospital in an open field along South First Street in Temple. The hospital was named for Maj. James A. McCloskey, killed on Bataan in March 1942, the first regular Army doctor to die in World War II. Selected to head the hospital was Brig. Gen. James Albertus Bethea (1887-1984), M.D., a career Army physician who was approaching retirement when Pearl Harbor changed his plans.
Now the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center, part of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, McCloskey at one point was a 1,200-bed military surgical and rehabilitation hospital — a medical city unto itself teeming with patients, medical staff, their families and workers from the community. Thousands of wounded fighters from all military branches came to Temple to be healed physically, mentally and spiritually.
The stories ranged from the tragic to the comic to the heroic.
Cowboy and a Frenchman
Take, for instance, the tale of Cowboy and the Frenchman.
Recovering at McCloskey from being wounded five times, Odell E. “Cowboy” Collins (1914-1987) of Lott, a tech sergeant with the 143rd Regiment of the 36th Division, regaled everyone with exploits of a young Alsatian man, Jean “Marquis Joe” Topesent, who became a legend among his war-weary comrades. Marquis Joe expressed gratitude for the Americans as they entered Grenoble and volunteered to serve with them.
Cowboy was effusive about Marquis Joe’s help. “He was with us. This was his home country, and he knew every creek and tree around there. We were the point of the division for the attack, and it was up to us to find out about the German positions.”
Marquis Joe drifted into town, seeking information about enemy garrisons as the U.S. troops overcame bloody struggles along the Rhine Valley. Marquis Joe discovered the Germans were ordering French townspeople to dig trenches and emplacements at night so they could mow down U.S. soldiers trying to cross the river. Using his expert knowledge of the area, Marquis Joe told the villagers to dig the trenches below the level of the river; he assured them the sandy ground would do the rest.
Finally, the American soldiers made their move as the Germans rushed from their hill positions toward the trenches, intending to decimate the U.S. troops. Instead, the trenches filled with icy cold river water overnight. The Germans were flooded out and trapped in an open plain with no place to go — which gave Cowboy’s comrades opportunity to stop them cold.
Heroes unaware
Recovering at the same time was Ralph Neppel, a hero unaware, his mind focused on walking out of Texas and back home to Iowa.
Not easy when his legs were blown off in Germany a few months before.
Neppel (1923-1987) joined thousands of soldiers who also were heroes unaware, trying to eke out hope and healing from World War II.
A sergeant with the 329th Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division, Neppel was caught in a German counterattack in Birgel, Germany, in December 1944. He was leader of a machine gun squad when an enemy tank accompanied by 20 infantrymen attacked. Neppel held his fire until the Nazis were within 100 yards, then fired. As the remaining German soldiers moved closer, their high-velocity shells struck Neppel, blowing him 10 yards from his gun.
Even though he lost one leg in the blast and other was severely wounded, he dragged himself back to position on his elbows and continued to fire his gun until the Germans withdrew. His remaining leg was too damaged and was amputated later.
Months later, as he recuperated in Temple in August 1945, a nurse handed Neppel new orders from President Harry S. Truman himself: “Sgt. Neppel will report to Washington, D.C., for the purpose of having the Medal of Honor presented to him at the White House.”
Neppel was speechless. Surely, he said, they’ve mixed up his serial number with someone else’s.
He was overwhelmed. He had seen so many of his comrades die. They were the heroes, he said. After all, he came home alive.
So, a few days later, there he was in his government-issued wheelchair, his gauze-wrapped stumps clearly evident underneath the twinkling light of the East Room chandelier. President Truman bent down to snap the ribbon behind his shirt collar.
“I’m proud to place this medal on you, son,” Truman said.
Neppel saluted.
After the ceremony, Neppel returned to Temple for more rehabilitation.
Neppel was determined to overcome, eventually receiving prostheses at McCloskey. He was able to walk down the aisle when he married his Iowa fiancé in 1945. Adjustment to civilian life was not easy as he drifted from job to job, until he found his calling working at a Veterans Administration hospital helping other soldiers such as himself.
Fourteen million men and women wore uniforms during World War II. Presidents bestowed America’s supreme award for valor on 338; of those, 97 hailed from Texas.