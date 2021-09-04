BELTON — The Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center ends today, with the carnival and Market Place Shopping open from noon to midnight. The Professional Bull Riders rodeo will be at 7 p.m. in the Garth Arena, followed by a musical performance by Aaron Watson.
At the carnival Saturday, one of the first shady spots to welcome visitors was the canopy of Mario Mar of Belton and his wife, Elizabeth Garcia, aided by their two children, Barbara, 11, and Sylvana, 5. They were surrounded by a wealth of traditional Mexican-style clothing for men, women and children. It included belts and other things made of leather for the cowboys, Mar said. Ornate dresses, trousers, serapes and sombreros were for people to wear at fiestas and on other occasions, he said.
The family has been touring weekend markets for three years, he said, but the pandemic slowed things down.
Mar said the girls have their own business, selling pop-its, squishy balls and other games and toys.
“The people always like to buy stuff,” Barbara said.
It was much cooler for those who visited Market Place Shopping inside the Assembly Hall.
Near the door, Michael Carrizales of Hockley was set up for “Public Safety Logos.” He’s a distributor of authorized badges for police officers, emergency responders and members of the military. The badges are made in White Falls, N.Y., he said, and he markets them throughout the Southwest.
“The primary business is the badges,” he said. “When I come to venues like this, it’s the belt and buckle business.”
The badges can only be sold to persons with credentials, he said. He sometimes goes to police or fire department conferences.
Attendance at the Belton fair was good, he said.
“The biggest item has been the concho key chain,” he said.
These conchos have sheriff, police or firefighter logos, for example, he said. He also has conchos for the military branches.
At the next booth, Eli Golding, a field trainer for Renewal by Anderson, was signing up people for a free drawing on a $15,000 door and window package.
“This is the main thing we promote when we come out to these events,” he said. “We offer a free in-home consultation as well. We’re guaranteeing our price that we give for an entire year.”
When a homeowner gets the windows insulated, that’s half the battle, he said. The most common window frame seen in Texas is aluminum, he said, which is obviously a conductor.
“Our material, called Fibrex, is a wood-polymer composite,” he said. “You get the strength of a wooden window with the low maintenance of a vinyl window, without the downsides of the others.”
Calling their enterprise “White’s Lights ‘N Things,” Robert and Brandie White of Cameron displayed décor lights and other things made of recycled wine bottles. She said they’ve been into it for about 18 months.
“We make bottle lights,” she said. “They can put them on their desk, their mantle. It’s home décor.”
She does all of the decorating for the battery-operated lights.
“I also do custom, as per customer request,” she said. “Usually I’ll make three of them so they can have a choice.”
She makes lights for businesses, sports teams and schools, she said. She also has requests for personal bottle lights.
The venture is making money, she said. They go to Sami Shows and other markets.
“Summer was pretty slow,” she said. “We have something every weekend for September and October.”