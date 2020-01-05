Less than a month remains to register to vote for the upcoming March 3 primary elections.
Feb. 3 is the last day to register to vote in the primaries in Texas. Early voting starts Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28. Election Day is March 3.
Bell County voters will pick their party’s candidates in a handful of local races.
The most-contested race voters will decide is for Texas’ 31st Congressional District. Nine candidates are on the ballot — three Republicans, including incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, and six Democrats.
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange, a three-term incumbent, is being challenged by Fred Harris, a Killeen Police detective, in the GOP primary. The winner will be uncontested in the Nov. 3 election.
Three Republicans — Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker — are running to be the next judge of the 426th District Court.
The primaries for Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace will be contested on both sides.
Republicans AJ Torres and Michael Copeland as well as Democrats Calvin Brown, Martha Domingues and Louie Minor are running for Precinct 4 constable.
Two Democrats — Gregory Johnson and incumbent Daryl Peters — and three Republicans — Michael Keefe, Chet Southworth and Hal Butchart — are seeking the JP seat.
Eleven incumbents — all Republicans — will be unopposed in the primaries and the Nov. 3 election.
To register to vote, you must do so in the county in which you reside. You must be a United States citizen who will be at least 18 by Election Day.
Visit VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered?” tab to see if you are registered to vote.
If you’re not, visit http://bit.ly/1deJCid to fill out an informal online application. Complete the form, print it, and mail it to the address listed on the completed application.
Residents may also pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.