Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Temple Police officers were dispatched to a store on 31st Street and Canyon Creek Drive for a call of a shooting.
Upon officers' arrival, a news release said, they learned an altercation occurred, and the victim was shot. Following the shooting, the suspects reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle. Officers later located the vehicle abandoned near the crime scene.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, and his injury is not believed to be life threatening, the release said.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.