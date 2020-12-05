Affordable housing options in Temple will soon expand as the Central Texas Housing Consortium works to complete its new apartment building.
The housing consortium plans to open its new Calhoun Square Apartments in downtown Temple later this month, allowing tenants to start moving in right away. The organization is currently waiting for the building to pass its final inspection and the final touches to be completed.
Barbra Bozon , executive director of the consortium, said there is a huge need for affordable housing in Temple and the surrounding area.
“We do need (affordable housing), every community does,” Bozon said. “If you have seen some of the new complexes, which are nice, but generally rentals start at $1,000 a month and up. For people who are making $12 or $14 an hour, that is not very feasible.”
The apartment complex, 103 W. Calhoun Ave., will include 18 units — consisting of six single bedrooms and 12 double bedrooms — spread over three floors.
Approval for rental applications will mainly be geared towards those with low incomes based upon guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“When we say affordable apartments, it means for people who are below 80 percent of the median income,” Bozon said. “So for one person, that limit is $35,800 (yearly salary) and for two people, that is $40,900.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he was happy to have an organization in the city that continues to help provide housing for those who need it.
“I think affordable housing in general is obviously something that is needed and I am glad that the housing authority can continue to provide that,” Davis said. “Our local housing authority is a very well-run organization and I am proud of them for making housing available for those who need it.”
Bozon said the apartment building previously served as the First Baptist Church’s educational building before the church moved to a West Temple site following a 2010 fire.
The main building of the church, which was one of three, burned down as a result of arson on Jan. 19, 2010. After the fire, the church moved to West Temple and opened their new church in January 2014.
Bozon said the building only suffered some smoke damage from the fire.
To commemorate the building’s history, the consortium plans to hang historical photos of the building on the first floor, along with stories on what it was used for.
“The building has a lot of character to it, and it was used for a lot of different things,” Bozon said. “One of the things we plan to do is have pictures downstairs that show the building in its various lives. It was built in 1952 and they used it for a lot of different things with the church.”
The consortium’s goal with the Calhoun Square Apartments, as well as its other properties that it is in the process of renovating, is to provide good quality housing that is affordable.
“Our goal is to make it into quality affordable housing,” Bozon said. “It will be primarily for, I would think, people who live and work in downtown. It would be very convenient for them.”
Bozon said she expects the building’s final inspections to be completed by the middle of December, allowing residents to move in before the end of the year.