Cases of COVID-19 continued to skyrocket Monday, increasing by more than 200% compared to last week.
Data provided by the Bell County Public Health District showed 1,854 active cases of the virus on Monday, more than triple the 613 cases reported by the district on Monday, Dec. 27.
Health officials have cited holiday gatherings, as well as the new omicron variant, as causes of the recent spike of cases.
The district’s dashboard showed the incidence rate of cases rising to 510.85 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
No new deaths from the virus have been reported in the county due to the virus, with the total remaining at 752. The county has seen a total of 36,800 reported cases of the virus, with 34,194 of those having recovered so far.
Regional hospitalizations
Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — increased sharply Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services online dashboard showed the number of hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus increased by 2.28 percentage points. The service area now has 9.13% of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
Data on the dashboard showed the service area with 1,008 staffed hospital beds and 92 patients with the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospital beds in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Local vaccinations, testing
In Temple, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing are available at many local stores and pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Although some locations require appointments — which can be done online or over the phone — others allow for walk-in visits. People can search for the nearest vaccine location by calling 1-800-232-0233.