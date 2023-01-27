The city of Belton announced Friday that the entrance to Heritage Park on Park Avenue will temporarily close to vehicle traffic on Wednesday.
featured
Heritage Park entrance to close until March; park remains accessible by foot
TDT Joel Valley
