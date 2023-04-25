Wendell Curtis Williams believed he was a fortunate man to live in Temple.
On the contrary, Temple was fortunate to have him.
Williams, 75, Temple’s former District 4 City Council member and longtime advocate for education and children’s services, died Sunday.
Funeral is set at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Donations to charities are requested in lieu of flowers.
A Temple native and retired banker, Williams was noted for his genuine pride in his community and his tireless work to make it better — especially for its youngest residents. Most of all, he was known to use his deep knowledge of the town and its history to “get stuff done.”
He left after graduating from Temple High School in 1966 to attend the University of Texas. After a few years working at an Austin bank, he decided to move back home to join his father’s business.
“When I grew up in Temple, it was very difficult for someone to come back to Temple after college and find a job,” he told the Temple Daily Telegram in a 2018 interview. “I was lucky that I had a place to land. I had a small child, and my wife and I decided to move back. We then had a daughter and raised our children here.”
Mayor Tim Davis recalled first meeting Williams in 2013. Over the years, they worked together on various committees and community organizations.
What impressed Davis was Williams’ deep historical understanding of Temple and its stakeholders.
“Wendell was a very strategic thinker that made him very used and very good to have on the City Council,” Davis said. “He had lived in Temple his whole life and been involved since he was a young man. He understood the history and background and had a long history with so many community pioneers. This made him very effective on the City Council.”
District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Howell Walker agreed. She served with him since his election to the Council in 2019.
“Wendell provided a lifetime of service to our community. No matter the issue, he always had time to give impactful wisdom to impart,” she said. “We grapple with a number of difficult topics on Council, and Wendell would approach each with common sense, grace and understanding. I, along with so many others, will miss him.”
Williams’ focus was helping Temple grow and create opportunities for young people to live and work here. “I’ve always had a passion for the economic development side of the community that goes along with my interest in the Ralph Wilson Youth Club,” Williams said when he retired from the club board to run for City Council.
In February, Williams resigned his Council seat, citing his declining health. He was elected in 2019 to represent West Temple and served most of his four-year term.
Davis noted Williams’ service to Temple at the last Council meeting he attended.
“Whoever sits in this seat next will not fill your shoes, we will not expect that of them because they can’t,” Davis told Williams. “You have made us better and I thank you.”
Along with career as president of Central National Bank, Williams served on Temple Chamber of Commerce committees, was founding chairman of the Temple Economic Development Corp. board in 1988 and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1. Williams first served as chairman of the Health and Bioscience Task Force, the precursor to the development of the Temple Health and Bioscience District.
Among his achievements was his 40-year stint serving on the Ralph Wilson Youth Club board. Williams headed the capital campaign that built the new youth club on South 25th Street.
He was honored by the Temple Education Foundation in 2019 for his work to benefit children in Temple ISD.
He said his banking career and love of Temple led to him being so involved. Then, he quipped, “This honor, I would have never dreamed of this — and my teachers never did.”