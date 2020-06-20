BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s COVID-19 Student Relief Fund raised $37,000 within weeks. Now, two local companies are offering matching grants to help support students affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Temple-based Baird Williams Construction and Killeen-based Beronio Wealth Planning Solutions have committed to match donations to the fund, up to $20,000.
“The need is great right now, so we have a unique opportunity to help our students,” Tucker Glaske, senior director of development at UMHB, said in a news release. “These matching gifts from Peter Beronio and Britt Williams infuse energy into this important cause by empowering donors, knowing their donations will go further and help more students.”
Ron Brown, director of financial aid, said in the release that he has heard from dozens of students who are, for financial reasons, reconsidering whether to enroll or return to UMHB. Their families are facing business closures, lost jobs, and reduced wages, he said.
“Those families are having to make some tough decisions about how they are going to pay for school in August,” Brown said. “This is a great time to show them that we love and support them, that we understand what they are going through, and that we want to help.”
For Britt Williams, the decision to support UMHB students was not a difficult one.
“Being a local business that is owned and operated by alumni, it was a no-brainer,” Williams said. “We hope the community will also step up and help bridge the gap for students at UMHB during these unprecedented times.”
Beronio said he was excited to help make the matching grant happen.
“It is an honor to help the students of UMHB,” Beronio said. “We want to encourage others to support the work that faculty and staff are doing to provide an excellent educational experience in a Christian environment.”
“Not everyone feels like they can help in a significant way,” Rebecca O’Banion, vice president of development, said in the release. “This matching grant can help encourage people to give a gift of any size, knowing that it is being doubled by these two companies.”
To learn more, visit umhb.edu/studentrelief.