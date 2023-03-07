Marquita Everson, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant with 20 years of military service, will present “Occupy,” a collection of stories by 10 authors dealing with encouragement, discovery and inspiration at the Books for Lunch event on Wednesday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gator country: Alligators living in the Lampasas River likely have been here for decades
- 7-Eleven, other retail planned at site of former Temple grocery store
- Downtown restoration: Arcadia plans concerts, events when renovation complete
- Northbound traffic backed up on I-35 through Temple
- Temple ISD to break ground on arts-focused elementary school Tuesday
- Historic Temple church for sale: First Christian pastor says future is cloudy, but church is not dissolving
- Temple celebrates Black History Month
- Stylish spirit: TISD travel buses have new look
- Man charged with murder in Bell deputy’s death
- Consultant recommends renovating Temple Public Library and opening 3 branches