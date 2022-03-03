United Way of Central Texas will send volunteers to four campuses today in celebration of National Reading Month — a program designed to engage young children with literature.
This year, nearly 60 volunteers have registered to read to students in the Temple and Belton independent school districts, according to United Way of Central Texas.
“Fewer than one in five kids who read below their grade level in third grade go on to college,” Veshell Greene, United Way of Central Texas’ vice president of resource development, said in a news release. “Giving kids the skills to succeed in school, like reading at grade level, sets them up for lifelong success. In fact, it lays a foundation that will span generations to come.”
Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD, volunteers can inspire students.
“One of the most powerful things for our youth is to see caring adults from all parts of the community participating in their education,” Ott said. “Reading is one of the most fundamental ways for adults and children to connect in learning. We are blessed to have so many willing volunteers come read to our children.”
United Way of Central Texas also plans to donate about 100 new books to the Temple and Belton independent school districts through its literacy program.
“All children deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential and become the next leaders in our community,” Greene said. “Education is a cornerstone for success in school, work, and life, and it benefits the whole community. By working to give more children the skills and resources to succeed in school, we are setting them up for lifelong success.”
She emphasized how this investment will benefit future generations.
United Way of Central Texas “works to ensure Central Texas students are surrounded by a community of support, which can empower them to graduate from school and succeed in life,” Greene said. “High school graduates have higher earning potential, contribute more to their local economies, are more engaged in their local communities, and are more likely to raise kids who also graduate and go on to higher education or enter the workforce.”
With last year’s readings delivered through a recorded-video in response to rising COVID-19 figures, United Way of Central Texas is excited to return to campuses.
“United Way volunteers will be out in our community making a difference in the lives of local children by reading to them,” Greene said. “We are so happy to be able to get back in the schools to read to the children in person.