The premiere performance of Temple College’s new musical theater department will open this weekend on the main stage of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
The show, “The Lightning Thief,” is a full-force pop rock musical based on the popular young adult Percy Jackson book written by Rick Riordan.
“The Lightning Thief” will open Friday and continue on Saturday. Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
“We are so excited,” said Priscilla Santana, chair of TC’s music department and co-director of the new musical theatre department. “This is a collaboration between Vocal Point, which is our musical theater group, and Temple College music and theater majors. We’ll have about 25 people in the show.”
The musical theater department just started in the fall, and the program has about 10 majors so far, she said.
“This is the first real Broadway-style show we’ve done on the main stage,” she said. “This is the musical theater program’s debut. But since we are small, we brought in music and theater majors to help out. We even got some engineering students involved.”
The engineering department designed some of the costumes that will be worn during The Lightning Thief.
“Some of the costumes require lighting effects and mechanical enhancements, and our engineering students helped make that happen,” Santana said.
The production will feature a live band consisting of faculty instrumentalists directed by David Perez-Guerrera.
Musical theater and drama are two programs new to Temple College — both started this past fall. They are designed to prepare TC students for careers in fine arts.
“A graduate of the associate of arts programs would be qualified to audition for professional work or to transfer to a four-year university to continue with their education,” Santana said.
“A student with an associate of arts degree in drama can apply for directing jobs for community theater,” she said. “There’s so much a person can do with these degrees — it really opens doors to opportunity. They would need to be certified if they wanted to teach in public schools. The programs teach the techniques needed to be a triple threat in the industry — voice, acting and dancing. We will start with the basics and build in each discipline.”
Temple College has had an associate of arts drama program in the past, but it has been inactive for at least 10 years, she said.
“We felt that since we are starting the musical theater program we should offer drama as well,” Santana said. “There’s some overlap. Students in both programs will take the same acting courses and theatre practicum. They also will both be involved with Broadway shows and ensemble pieces through Vocal Point, our musical theatre group. It’s the hub for all musical singers and actors.”
Tickets for The Lightning Thief are $10 for adults and free for any student at a local school. But, Santana said, you might want to get tickets now.
“We haven’t actually printed the tickets yet and we’ve already sold more than 200,” she said. “They are in demand.”
To buy a ticket, call the TC office at 254-298-8555 or email Janet.bogucki@templejc.edu.