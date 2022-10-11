Temple Police said a missing man’s truck was located in the tree-line area north of a popular Temple facility, close to where human remains were found Monday.
Police found missing man’s truck in trees near Mayborn center
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
