A lot of people who looked like they were out for a Sunday drive took a swing through the apparatus bay of Temple Fire Station No. 2, 1710 E. Avenue H, and got tested for COVID-19.
They were supposed to have an appointment with this particular Mobile Testing Team, one of many that Gov. Greg Abbott has dispatched throughout the state. If not, they could register by phone on the spot, said Sgt. Erin Castle, Texas Army National Guard, the team’s public affairs officer.
“We’re having an average of 100 people a day all over the state,” she said. “We’re literally turning no people away.”
The drive-through test was advertised as being for people who have symptoms related to the coronavirus disease. Those include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, aches and pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.
However, 1st Lt. Brian Roach, TANG officer in charge of the site, said the team was accepting people with no symptoms.
“If you just want a test for your peace of mind, come by,” Castle said. “Fear is the enemy now.”
Roach said the team might return to Temple in the future, but no date has been set. He has been working with the MTT for about a month.
“This is the first time I’ve done it in a fire station,” he said. “The setup is great. We had to make extra space so they can get to work. We try to stay out of their way.”
Inside the fire station bay, a medic wearing Personal Protective Equipment worked with the people driving through.
Second Lt. Jareck White, a medical service officer with TANG, said the medic would take a culture sample from the nose and put the sample in a tube with a preservation solution. The tube goes into a box, which is put on ice.
Castle said Texas game wardens collect the samples and take them to a state laboratory. The results are relayed to the client in one to three days, she said. The county judge gets an overall results report. There is no charge for the service.
“Every site has a local police officer in charge of safety and security,” she said. “They’re doing the policing. We’re not.”
Kevin McCally, a Roanoke firefighter and medic, said he was the liaison for all the government entities supporting the team. Those include the Department of State Health Services, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Parks and Wildlife and others.