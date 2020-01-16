The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Thursday morning for portions of Central Texas. Fog and isolated thunderstorms are possible across the region.
Foggy conditions are possible mainly across the Brazos Valley region and visibility may be reduced down to 1 mile.
Storm chances return Friday and linger through early Saturday with another cold front. Although the threat of severe weather appears low, heavy rain may reaggravate flooding issues, particularly along and north of the I-20 corridor, the NWS said.
In Temple, temperatures area expected to drop into the low 50s by about 10 a.m. today.
Friday's forecast calls for more chances for rain with a high of 64 degrees. More rain is possible Saturday and sunny skies are expected on Sunday with temperatures reaching into the low 50s.