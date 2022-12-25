New Year’s Eve is just five days away. So, time to ring out the old; ring in the new.
Alas, the ding-dong is silent in the Bell County burg of Ding Dong. How can folks ring in the New Year?
Somebody stole the doggone ding-dong bell.
Then, police found it; then, it got lost again.
The story of Ding Dong and its purloined bell has a clanging tale full of mystery.
Located on the Lampasas River eight miles south of Killeen, the tiny settlement was founded in the 1920s by two enterprising cousins — Isaac Bertram “Bert” Bell (1889-1990) and Xenemon Boon “Zip” Bell (1878-1938), who established their first store on ranch land in the shadow of Hog Mountain and in the vicinity of Maxdale, Youngsport and Oakalla.
The native stone store had been constructed earlier, and the Bells moved in with high hopes of selling whatever folks needed.
According to Gra’Delle Prather Duncan (1922-2004), writing in the Killeen Daily Herald,
Cohn Cohan “Con” Hoover (1887-1962) of Maxdale constructed a sign for the store, which also served as a postal star route for nearby farms. The 3-by-4-foot sign was graced with outlines of bells.
As an impish commentary on the cousins’ names and establishment, Hoover painted “ding” and “dong” over each bell to honor the two Bell cousins.
The name stuck. The Post Office made it an official rural mail site.
Eventually, Ding Dong grew to include the grocery, feed store, café, beauty parlor, church and store that sold what-nots, second-hand goods and stuff you didn’t think you needed until you spied it on the shelves. Ding Dong’s only concession to modernity a gasoline pump.
By 1951, while civilization rushed headlong into the atomic age, Ding Dong just sat quietly beside the rusty iron bridge over the Lampasas River.
Passersby could saunter in the native-rock store for a cold drink and marvel at the sausages hanging from the ceiling and the salt bacon neatly stacked in the screened-in box on the wall. Besides stocking milk, candy and fishing supplies, the store also carried snuff, although it was not as popular with traveling soldiers as cigarettes.
Eventually, the Bell cousins sold their retail enterprise, with the eventual owner becoming Charles Richard “Charlie” Hold (1877-1965), a blacksmith who operated the store until he retired 1961.
The problem was: Ding Dong didn’t have a bell. So, ringing in the New Year or celebrating any other momentous event was lost.
Hold didn’t give up on getting a bell for Ding Dong, even as he was considering closing the cash register for good.
After a lot of talking and arm-twisting by Hold and other locals, one of the Santa Fe Railway’s top executives in Chicago arrived in June 1962 to present Ding Dong with a genuine 250-pound brass bell salvaged from a retired locomotive.
The bell mounted high on steel pole was placed in front of the Ding Dong store.
Inscribed on the bell was “Presented by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway in 1962.”
Enhancing the significance of the event, members of the Southwest Railroad Historical Society said they would be there “with bells on.”
At the dedication ceremony, Hold proudly announced, “This is the greatest day in Ding Dong history.”
Alas, the bell created its own crime wave. Hold complained to newspaper reporters that the bell was “kind of a mixed blessing.”
“A lot of smart jacks stop off here and ring that bell at all hours of the day and night. Gets mighty bothersome,” he said.
Then, in 1965, the bell “lasted hardly long enough to be admired before it was stolen,” Duncan wrote.
To add insult to injury, other vandals ripped off the “Ding Dong” sign crafted by Hoover four decades earlier.
Finally, in 1968, Killeen Police recovered the bell after a phone tip. Apparently, the bell had been thrown from a speeding car in Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery. The inscription cinched the bell’s identification and ownership.
But bad news quickly gobbled up the good.
“For some reason or other, the Santa Fe officials regretted their original generosity and took the bell back,” Duncan added. The reason: The bell can’t be guarded properly in a ghost town.
That really chapped the clappers of the remaining Ding Dong citizens who felt that the bell had been an outright gift. How could the railroad officials take it back?
Herein lies the mystery: Some accounts say the bell was given to a Killeen resident who mounted it in his yard. Other accounts say the bell was given to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. But the staff has no record of it.
The only thing that is certain is the celebratory tintinnabulations of Ding Dong’s bell is not to be at New Year’s or any other time. What remained of Ding Dong has been absorbed by the city of Killeen.
Hold has died; his store was shuttered, a relic of bygone days.
For this New Year and forever, send not to know for whom the bell tolls; Ding Dong peals no more.