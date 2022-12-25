Ding Dong

The Ding Dong store, as it appeared in the 1960s, was founded in the 1920s by Isaac Bertram “Bert” Bell and Xenemon Boon “Zip” Bell, in the shadow of Hog Mountain and in the vicinity of Maxdale, Youngsport and Oakalla. After many negotiations, Ding Dong finally got a bell — that was eventually stolen along with its sign.

 Texas History Portal/Killeen Public Library

New Year’s Eve is just five days away. So, time to ring out the old; ring in the new.

