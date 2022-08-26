Isaac Kohlhaas tried to take his attacker’s gun away before he was fatally shot in a store parking lot, according to testimony from a witness on Friday.
Graciela Ojeda testified about her friendship with Killeen residents Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22, during their combined murder trial in the 2018 slaying of Kohlhaas.
Ojeda said she was Brent’s best friend and was familiar with Swint, who shared a home with Brent.
Brent told Ojeda, according to her testimony, what happened inside Kohlhaas’ white Chrysler 300 vehicle at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave., on Dec. 5, 2018.
“I know what she did,” Ojeda told jurors Friday. “She shot Isaac. Rashari and Isaac fought for the gun in the car in Walmart. It was just a struggle. (Brent and Swint) were robbing him.”
As part of her testimony, Ojeda spoke about the demeanor of Brent and Swint the day after Kohlhaas died.
“She seemed shaken up,” Ojeda said about Brent. “She seemed uneasy. (Swint) wasn’t saying anything.”
Photos of Brent with a gun in her waistline, taken by Ojeda on Dec. 6, 2018, were also entered as evidence during the trial.
“She always had one,” Ojeda said about seeing Brent with a gun on multiple occasions.
Ojeda testified to avoiding detectives seeking information from her initially.
“They were going to ask about Rashari,” she said. “They asked me if I knew anything. I said no. I didn’t want to talk to them. I didn’t want to be involved in a murder.”
After Ojeda said the word murder, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Sandra Martin used the word to continue her direct examination, prompting Swint’s defense attorney Zachary Boyd to ask for a mistrial.
“They said murder a thousand times,” Boyd argued, referring to the five times the word was said.” May I have a mistrial?”
“That’s denied,” 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie responded.
Duskie directed the jury to disregard the mention of murder since, legally, the crime is called that after a conviction.
Miller’s testimony continues
Earlier in the day, Jazlyn Miller, 20, of Temple, charged with robbery in the shooting death, continued her testimony from Thursday about her participation in the alleged crime.
“I said I didn’t want to rob him because I knew him,” she testified. “I’m sure (Brent) said she didn’t care because she didn’t know him. Chelsea didn’t want to go either. She was agreeing with me that she didn’t want to go.”
Brent’s defense attorney Michael White asked Miller if she was guilty of robbery.
“I feel like I’m not guilty,” she responded. “I didn’t want to go that day. I believe I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
She further testified to not being completely forthcoming with investigators the first time she was interviewed.
“I didn’t know what to say,” Miller said. “I was scared. I didn’t give him anybody’s names or give him details about what happened.”
Cross examination
Miller’s testimony was dissected by Boyd, asking her why her story kept changing and implied she would get special consideration in her case
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” she responded.
On a redirect, Bell County District Attorney Erica Morgan asked Miller why she was giving testimony if there was no offer or consideration for a lesser sentence in exchange for her testimony.
“I’ve done a lot of time and had time to think about what happened that night,” she responded. “It has been eating up at me. I just want to let the truth out.”
The day before, Miller testified that the group — Miller, Swint, Brent, and Veronica Martin, another defendant charged with murder who will be tried separately — traveled to the Walmart to rob Kohlhaas.
She said Brent and Martin got into Kohlhaas’ car, and after hearing a gunshot, Martin and Brent emerged from the vehicle and returned to a Chevy Impala allegedly driven by Swint and left the scene.
Kohlhaas’ girlfriend at the time of his death, Mercedes Reyes, testified Friday about rushing to the hospital and providing Temple police with passwords to access his social media.
The trial is expected to continue Monday.