Joe Palmer, Temple Independent School District’s assistant superintendent of human resources, joked how April Jones made a mistake leaving the district after six years at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.
“She was at Hector P. Garcia for about six years, and then she made the mistake of leaving … But we got her back as quick as we could,” Palmer said during Temple’s school board meeting on Monday.
Jones, who is returning to the district as an assistant principal with Western Hills Elementary, said she is excited to come back after serving as an assistant principal at ShadowGlen Elementary in Manor.
“I’m very excited to be back (and) I would like to say thank you for having me back,” Jones said. “It’s always been one of my intentions to come back home to Temple, so I’m extremely excited about being here.”
Jones obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and earned a master’s degree in science administration from Central Michigan University. She also has a master’s degree in education.
“(April) is one of my favorite folks so she’ll be a great assistant principal over at Western Hills,” Palmer said.
Jones was welcomed back to the district along with Emilio Olivares, who was hired as Temple ISD’s coordinator of student intervention and response.
“(Emilio) will be a great addition. He does a great job and was out in West Texas (at Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD in Pecos),” Palmer said. “He’s actually native to Killeen … and has been a part of Central Texas for a long time, so he’ll do a great job with us.”
Olivares earned his bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he also earned his master’s degree in educational administration.
He has served in various educational capacities throughout Texas, and was Salado ISD’s band director from 2002 to 2008.
“Thank you Dr. Ott and the school board for giving me the opportunity to be here in Temple. I’ve been trying to come to Temple ISD for a few years now, so finally I’m home and I’m looking forward to doing some great things here,” Olivares said.