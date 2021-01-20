Another incumbent Belton City Council member filed for re-election.
Council member John Holmes submitted his paperwork Wednesday to be on the May 1 ballot, city spokesman Paul Romer said. Residents have until Feb. 12 to file to run in the upcoming election.
Holmes, 55, is seeking his third term on the Belton Council. He has the Place 1 seat on the city’s seven-person decision-making body. Holmes, a financial advisor at Raymond James Financial Services in Temple, was first elected to the City Council in 2017.
This will be Belton’s first election using specific places on the City Council. Voters approved that change — along with increasing Council members’ term length to three years — in November.
Three other Council seats are on Belton’s ballot this year: Places 2, 3 and 4. Council members Dan Kirkley, Craig Pearson and David K. Leigh hold the seats, respectively, and they have filed for reelection.
Places 1 and 2 have two-year terms while the other two places have three-year terms. The terms are staggered so the Council can transition to the new term structure. Three-year terms for Places 1 and 2 will begin in 2023.
Council members are elected at large in Belton.