A thunderstorm that swept through Central Texas Sunday evening threw a curve ball in Belton youth baseball games.
One of the three baseball fields at Heritage Park was damaged — leading to the cancelation of a week’s worth of games, officials said.
“Heritage Park was impacted by the storm, including damage to a baseball field after a light standard was blown down,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Monday. “A week’s worth of baseball games have been canceled to allow an insurance adjuster to assess the damage and to clean it up. In addition, two large trees in the park are down, and a third has significant damage.”
Romer said the site will not be accessible for about a week. Other Heritage Park ball fields are usable, but they are adjacent to the damaged field.
“For safety purposes, it is best to keep crowds of people away from the area until the damage is cleaned up,’ Romer said.
Romer said the wind rolled a trash container across the Heritage Park parking lot and six portable toilets were blown 75 yards away.
Emergency sirens activated briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen Sunday night as a severe thunderstorm rolled into the area while parts of Bell County were under a tornado watch.
In Temple, 13 sirens were sounded at about 7:17 p.m. Sunday.
“The sirens were set off only west of I-35 because the tornado warning issued was touching parts of West Temple,” Temple spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said.
No damage was reported in Temple, she said.
Four emergency sirens activated in Belton, Romer said, adding that the sirens are initiated when there is a tornado warning in the area.
The roof of a Belton ISD portable building was damaged.
“Our Streets Department helped move a tree that was blown down across a neighborhood street,” Romer said.
Belton ISD damage
Three Belton ISD campuses — Belton High School, Belton Middle School and Sparta Elementary — lost power Sunday evening due to the storms, but electricity to the schools was restored overnight, said Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications and community engagement.
Classes at the schools were not affected.
A portable building at BHS used by ROTC members sustained roof damage.
“The ROTC uses the portable for a shooting range and storage, but it is not a classroom so it didn’t impact their day today,” Bailey said. “The roof of the portable was damaged pretty significantly. The ceiling caved in in places. I don’t know at this point if they have discussed a solution for the shooting range for the remainder of the school year.”
Killeen church steeple
In Killeen, Pershing Park Baptist Church, 1200 Old FM 440, lost its steeple during Sunday’s severe weather and high winds, church officials said.
The steeple also had a lightning rod at the top which had “clear burn marks” around it.
There were about 30 people inside the church just prior to the incident, an assistant pastor told FME News Service.
A cleanup crew was on the roof late Monday morning to assess the damage and found a number of damaged gutters and ridge lines, presumably due to the steeple rolling from the roof onto an adjacent parking lot.
More rain coming
Tom Bradshaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that Central Texas is currently expected to receive more rain in the coming days, with varying chances of rain forecasted until at least this coming Sunday.
This incoming rain, Bradshaw said, was part of an ongoing trend in the Pacific Ocean that could see increased rainfalls this month into the rest of this year.
“This tends to be the wettest part of the year anyway and so we are hopeful that the spring rains and the frontal passages will start to come through, accompanied by bands of showers and thunderstorms,” Bradshaw said. “That will start easing things for you all, so we will keep our fingers crossed.”
The change bringing about this increased rainfall, Bradshaw said, is the change from La Nina conditions to El Nino weather patterns.
Bradshaw said that La Nina conditions, which tend to bring warmer and drier weather, have lingered for an abnormally long three years. He said that the two patterns tend to trade off year to year and last between six and 18 months.
