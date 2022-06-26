GEORGETOWN — Vander Clyde Broadway (1899-1973) lived in two worlds — never quite airborne, never quite grounded: never quite female, never quite masculine.
One thing for certain, when the spotlight flipped on, Broadway, born masculine, became Barbette, the consummate chame-leon, performer and beguiling woman.
Currently on display in the Williamson County Museum for the next two years is an exhibit, “Barbette,” highlighting the life of the Round Rock native who was an enigmatic drag aerialist, circus director and queer icon.
Museum curator Kath-ryn Conrad said the exhibit features male and female clothing belonging to Barbette on loan from family members; posters; photographs; and reproduction programs from Barbette’s circus performances from the French National Library.
The museum, at 716 S. Austin Ave. in Georgetown, is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Please see BARBETTE, 3A
“Everyone can connect with this exhibit on so many levels — artistic, circus, movies. There’s so much to Barbette’s life that can appeal to everyone,” Conrad said.
Vander Clyde Broadway assumed the persona of Barbette and lived much of her life as a woman, touring as a headliner in Berlin, Hamburg, Barcelona and Paris. The act was said to be stunning, with tightrope and trapeze acrobatics executed in lavish outfits and full makeup.
In Paris, the aerialist found solidarity in a group of artists and writers that included Jean Cocteau, Man Ray and Pablo Picasso. Cocteau’s 1924 essay, “Le Numéro Barbette,” helped bolster Barbette’s fame and allowed the performer access to the inner circle of the Parisian elite.
Perhaps her most famous post-circus job was serving as “gender illusion coach” to actors Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis in the 1959 cross-dressing comedy, “Some Like It Hot.” Barbette’s life also became partial inspiration for the 1982 musical “Victor, Victoria,” starring Julie Andrews.
The Texas Historical Commission in 2015 awarded a state historical marker currently at Barbette’s gravesite in Round Rock.
Barbette came to Bell County, usually part of traveling circuses or to visit friends. Whether the audiences knew her personal story was immaterial. She delighted crowds with her high-flying act, usually accompanied by a set of comely women aerial artists.
Vander Clyde’s destiny was sealed when his mother took him to a circus when he was a young boy.
“The first time she took me to the circus in Austin, I knew I would be a performer, and from then on, I’d work in the fields during the cotton-picking season to earn money in order to go to the circus as often as possible,” he told his biographer in 1970.
Away from fieldwork, the young boy practiced his high-wire skills on his mother’s clothesline.
While still a teenager, he answered a Billboard magazine ad placed by the Alfraretta Sisters, “World Famous Aerial Queens,” who needed a third member of their troupe.
The sisters liked his athleticism but they had one requirement: That he dress as a female.
Vander Clyde began his journey to self-discovery.
While he toured and performed in the early 1920s with the Alfraretta Sisters, he perfected his solo act. The climax of each performance came when he snatched off his wig and flexed his biceps to reveal his masculinity to squeals of laughter and applause.
Thus, Barbette was born a star.
By 1923, Barbette as a woman landed in England and France, where she delighted a growing number of fans with her ethereal acrobatics. Even Broadway’s passport listed both male and female names.
While in Paris, Barbette lithely caught the eye of poet and dramatist Jean Cocteau, who was smitten with her theatricality and artistic professionalism, pivoting on the fine edge of danger — all disguised in masculine athleticism. Barbette became Cocteau’s muse as the poet composed a highly regarded essay on the nature of art and theater artifice.
The Williamson County Museum features reproductions of photographs featuring Cocteau and other 1920s artistic luminaries.
Finally, in 1930, Cocteau featured the cross-dressing aerialist in “Le Sang d’un Poete” (Blood of a Poet). In the film, Barbette donned Chanel fashions and exquisite jewels in the poet’s otherworldly visions. Cocteau also commissioned the surrealist artist Man Ray to photograph Barbette’s transformation from male to female before going on stage.
Tragedy struck in 1938, when she was severely injured in a fall. Although Barbette’s high-wire career was over, he regained the male identity of Vander Clyde, working as artistic director for several circuses and touring theatrical productions. He also returned to Round Rock and Austin, where he lived with family members.
He also gained a new set of friends throughout Central Texas, including Temple, who were enamored with his wit, circus stories and joie de vivre. He also organized several popular all-female aerial ballets. Then, he enjoyed a newfound coterie of fans, including director Billy Wilder of “Some Like It Hot.”
Observers regarded Vander Clyde and his Barbette alter ego not so much as misfit, but more as metaphor for evolving attitudes about gender.
“The strong women and the cross-dressed men of the American circus between 1860 and 1930 contributed to the nation’s changing perceptions of gender,” said Marcy W. Murray, author of the scholarly study, “Strong Women and Cross-Dressed Men: Representation of Gender by Circus Performers During the Golden Age of the American Circus, 1860-1930.”
“As social outsiders and performers, their actions reflected and challenged the dominant culture’s values without posing a discernible threat to them. Strong women were presented in a way that neutralized the strong women’s threat to the social hierarchy. In order to ‘pass,’ the male performer used the gender stereotypes of the day to deceive the audience,” she added.
Old injuries finally pushed Vander Clyde into a fog of painkillers and antidepressants. When he died at age 74, his family buried his ashes with his parents in the family gravesite in the Round Rock Cemetery.
The headstone bore just one name: Barbette.
That was all anyone needed to remember.