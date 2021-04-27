Voters will decide the Belton Independent School District’s race for its Area 4 trustee seat on Saturday, as Chris Flor — the first-term incumbent for the West Temple position — is facing challenger Brent Coates.
Ballots can be cast for the race from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Joe M. Pirtle Elementary, 714 S. Pea Ridge Road in Temple, according to Belton ISD.
Flor — who was elected to his seat in 2018 — said he is eager to continue serving the Belton ISD community.
“There is a lot of hard work to do in the near term and a lot of groundwork to lay for in the longer term,” Flor said. “I am excited for the prospect to continue to serve this amazing community.”
Among Flor’s accomplishments include helping name Matt Smith as new superintendent; planning for the district’s continued growth; and being part of the openings of Lake Belton High School and Charter Oak Elementary.
Flor said he is prepared to be proactive by strategically planning for the region’s projected growth.
“BISD continues to be one of the 100 fastest-growing school districts in Texas and will be for the foreseeable future,” he said. “The demographic data shows we are not far from needing to add capacity in the form of new schools and renovations. The district must stay ahead of the curve so we have the capacity needed in a forward-looking, fiscally responsible manner.”
Coates, an energy consultant for Amos Electric Supply, filed to run against Flor in February. He said he decided to run for the three-year term because he wanted to give voters a choice. Coates, who has a degree in biology from the University of Houston-Victoria, said he would be more representative of the young families who are moving to northern Belton ISD.
“That area has experienced tremendous growth,” Coates said. “There’s a lot of young families in their mid-30s to mid-40s moving into the West Temple Area ... since that’s become a desirable area to live in. As a result, we added a second high school and another middle school.”
Although additional facilities are addressing the district’s growing student enrollment, Flor highlighted how the district will need to review whether action should be taken at existing facilities.
“There will need to be serious discussion on how to address renovation or replacement of some of our oldest elementary facilities,” he said. “Community input will be key to develop plans to address some of our extra-curricular facilities — things like investing in central/shared full-service athletic facilities or having separate full-service campus-based facilities, planning for swim center enhancement or replacement, and addressing district-wide ag needs.”
Flor — who also wants to continue supporting student achievement, track and influence state education-related legislation, and accelerate the district past the COVID-19 pandemic — believes he demonstrated his usefulness to the Belton ISD community.
“There is a lot of hard work to be done and I have demonstrated over the last three years that I put in the time; step back and think; and focus on kids while valuing staff, families and taxpayers,” Flor, a graduate from Virginia-based Radford University, said.
Coates, a Belton High alumnus who graduated in 2001, noted how he has witnessed the region grow since he was child.
“I’m from the area and have pretty much lived here since I was in the fourth grade … and it doesn’t look like our growth is slowing down at any rate,” Coates said. “When I grew up it was just cornfields … and now it’s subdivisions and shopping centers.”
Although he would just be one voice amongst many, Coates said he would place an emphasis on retaining educators.
“We have lots of really great people within Belton ISD and we need to empower them,” he said. “We need to be providing them the tools and pathways to success, so that we can keep them employed in our district. Don’t give them a reason to get poached by another district down the road.”
Coates hopes voters will head to Belton ISD’s polling location on Saturday.
“I’m approachable and I think I would be a very good fit for parents that are concerned with how their child’s education will move forward in the years to come,” he said.
The Area 2 seat on the Belton school board also will be on the ballot. However, incumbent Erin Bass — who was appointed to the seat in January — is running unopposed. She filed for a full three-year term on Jan. 29.