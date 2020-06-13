The Boy Scouts of America are known for their value-based youth development that’s focused around 12 core principles: trustworthiness, loyalty, friendliness, courteousness, kindness, obedience, cheerfulness, thriftiness, bravery, cleanliness and reverence.
These Scouts collaborate during meetings and camping trips, working toward the various merit badges they can attain. But one of their vital ceremonies is sometimes overlooked — the retiring of the United States flag.
Willie Capps — Troop 153’s committee chairman, and Troops 153 and 101 unit commissioner — told the Telegram how the Boy Scouts of America is one of the few organizations authorized by Congress to retire or burn an United States flag.
“There are other organizations that (retire flags), but they are not officially authorized by Congress,” Capps said. “We have a little ceremony where we take worn-out flags, and cut it down by stripes and the blue star field.”
However, the United States Flag Code does not restrict the retiring of American flags to particular organizations.
Capps, who has 45 years of service with the Boy Scouts of America, emphasized how each portion of the flag has a symbolic meaning behind it. And Scouts detail the symbolism throughout the ceremony.
“The red stripes remind us of the lifeblood of brave men and women who were ready to die for this, their country. … The white stripes remind us of purity and cleanliness of purpose, thought, word and deed. … The blue is for truth and justice,” according to the U.S. Scouting Service Project.
Brass grommets are typically the only portion of the flag that survives the fire.
“The brass grommets are put in the fire and those are kept as good luck tokens after the ceremony,” Capps said.
Although Capps said Troop 153 has not had the opportunity to retire a flag during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the troop’s local council recently allowed the resumption of camping activities.
Scouts can now add masks to their camping pack list.