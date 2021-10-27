Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported for the second day in a row by the Bell County Public Health District.
The new deaths follow seven others that the district reported this week on its dashboard, with the county now having seen a total of 711 deaths from the virus since the pandemic’s start. Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, said that these new deaths occurred between Aug. 20 and Oct. 18.
The deaths included a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, two women and a man in their 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
As the deaths increased, the district reported a fall in active cases to 407 from 438 seen on Monday. This decrease was also reflected in the incidence rate dropping to 112.14 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county.
The county has now seen 33,626 total cases of the virus, with 32,508 of those having recovered so far.
Regionally, hospitalizations of the virus fell once more on Wednesday following an increase on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — drop by 1.28 percentage points. The area now has 7.75 percent of hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Milam County
In Milam County, Steve Young, the county judge, said work to get residents vaccinated has slowed dramatically in recent weeks.
The county currently has 22 active cases of the virus, with an additional death reported in the county on Wednesday. Young said this is the 83rd death in the county, with all of those who have died not being completely vaccinated.
The county has had several plans to help residents to get vaccinated during the pandemic, including walk-in clinics for residents three days a week.
Another project the county had put forward is an incentive program for children, offering $250 per child who got vaccinated.
Young said he was disappointed in how that project went, only vaccinating about 250 children of the more than 2,000 in the county. He said the county plans to end to that program at the end of the month.
“It is so sad and we have done everything we can here, I am on the radio every day for an early morning report,” Young said. “I do that early morning report, and every day I say the same things to go get vaccinated. They just don’t want to do it.”
Young is a frequent guest on KRXT-FM (98.5) and KMIL-FM (105.1).
Young said the remaining money will go towards other projects the county is working on, such as a recent bonus to all non-elected county employees.
This extra money, Young said, is from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and will cost about $275,000.
“If you think about it we have had a lot of folks that got sick,” Young said. “And of course, who knows where they got it, but I do know is that they were here every day dealing with the public and interacting with the public. And I wanted them to know that we appreciated them.”
To help get more people vaccinated, Young said the county received a $150,000 grant from Texas A&M to help educate its population.
Young said the county doesn’t have a set plan for these funds yet but expects to use them in an effort to educate its African-American and Hispanic populations.
“Our target is going to be primarily the African-American and Hispanic populations, that is where our lowest numbers are,” Young said. “I think our African-American vaccinations are under 10 percent and Hispanics are low, too. I am going to do my best to get the word out, and we are going to use their peers to do videos and radio spots.”
School cases
Temple Independent School District remained at two active confirmed cases on its dashboard, with one case at Temple High School and one at Bonham Middle School.
Belton ISD had 11 active cases on its dashboard, with only one confirmed and 10 probable. Cases in the district included two at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High School, two at Lake Belton High School and one in another building or department.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district only had one case of the virus in the past week, a student at Salado Middle School.
Killeen ISD reported only having 45 cases of the virus on its dashboard, accounting for 0.09 percent of its population, with 34 student cases and 11 among staff.