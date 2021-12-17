Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith issued a letter to parents on Thursday in response to rumored threats — which warned multiple schools across the United States would receive shooting and bomb threats — on TikTok.
“While it is a non-specific rumor, we take all threats seriously,” Smith said. “We are working with local law enforcement and district safety staff and have determined there is no credible threat to our campuses at this time.”
However, he noted that Belton ISD still took precautionary measures.
“Safety is our top priority,” the superintendent said. “We are working in partnership with our law enforcement agencies and will have additional officers patrolling around our campuses (on Friday).”
Although TikTok released a statement that claimed there was no evidence of the rumored threat originating or spreading via the social media platform, Smith called on parents to discuss the harm in sharing “threatening content” online.
“Students who engage in making actual or false threats against BISD students or property may be subjected to disciplinary action to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “Criminal charges will be pursued by BISD if necessary.”