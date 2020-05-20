SALADO — The death of an 8-year-old boy is under investigation.
Lt. Robert Reinhard, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said the boy died from a gunshot wound.
The investigation is active and the department is waiting for the results from an autopsy, he said.
“That is all the information that I will release at this time,” Reinhard said.
The death was pronounced at 11:31 a.m. in the Salado area by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who ordered the autopsy.
The death occurred at a residence on FM 3481/Stillhouse Lake Road, which is south of Harker Heights but has a Salado mailing address, Reinhard said.
The autopsy result, as well as the cause, are both pending, Coleman said Wednesday.