SALADO — The death of an 8-year-old boy is under investigation.

Lt. Robert Reinhard, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said the boy died from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is active and the department is waiting for the results from an autopsy, he said.

 “That is all the information that I will release at this time,” Reinhard said.

The death was pronounced at 11:31 a.m. in the Salado area by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who ordered the autopsy.

The death occurred at a residence on FM 3481/Stillhouse Lake Road, which is south of Harker Heights but has a Salado mailing address, Reinhard said.

The autopsy result, as well as the cause, are both pending, Coleman said Wednesday.

