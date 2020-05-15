A Temple man has been charged with sexual assault after a woman reported she had a relationship with him when she was 14 years old, police said.
Daniel Shane Kiser, 32, is in the Bell County Jail, charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
The Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated when the woman reported in August 2018 that she had a relationship with Kiser when she was 14, spokesman Chris Christoff said Friday.
A warrant was issued May 21, 2019, for Kiser’s arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield. He was located and arrested Thursday.
He has two previous felony convictions for forgery of a financial instrument and several misdemeanors, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
Kiser was last released from state jail in November 2017.
No bond had been set Friday.