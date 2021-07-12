BELTON — The Bell County Expo Center on Monday announced its concert lineup for the 2021 Central Texas State Fair.
Four artists are booked so far for the fair to be held Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, according to a news release release.
The following artists are currently scheduled to play at the fair: Wade Bowen, Thursday, Sept. 2; Pat Green, Friday, Sept. 3; Flatland Cavalry, Saturday, Sept. 4; and Aaron Watson, Sunday, Sept. 5
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For more information, go to centraltexasstatefair.com.