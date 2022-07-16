BELTON — The three-day central regional championship of the American Miniature Horse Association winds up today in the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center.
Valerie Shingledecker, AMHA office manager, said about 150 miniatures competed, some from as far away as Colorado and Mississippi. The AMHA world show will be in Fort Worth in September, she said.
The many classes include jumping, obstacles, driving and a costume class, she said. There are classes for children younger than 7 and for people with special needs. Many competitors are in their 70s, she said.
“People who can no longer deal with big horses can get a miniature,” she said. “They’re cheaper to feed. They do not wear horse shoes. It’s a great family sport.”
Texas is the hub of the miniature horse industry, she said.
“Most of the breeders and the top horses in the country are right here in Texas,” she said.
The price of a miniature horse can go from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars, she said.
“You can get a horse under a thousand dollars and win, if you put the training in,” she said.
Sophia Donaldson, 11, of Katy and Nemo won sixth place in the 12-and-younger halter obstacle division.
“It’s his first time,” she said. “He’s a green horse. He’s just learning how to do obstacles.”
Sophia said she came with a group of friends who were all showing horses.
“I train him every day,” she said of Nemo. “I just like how cute and tiny they are. They’re fun to work with, because you really create a bond with them.”
Evelyn Ramirez, 18, another member of that group, said she and Aloni won 10th place in obstacles. Someone else in the group also showed the mare in obstacles and placed ninth, she said.
“It’s kind of therapy,” she said of showing miniature horses. “It calms you down. It’s just like fun working with them. Some horses go from nothing. Then, seeing how they improve so much, it’s like amazing to watch. I want to get a horse when I have my own land.”
She’s studying to be a nurse at Houston Community College this fall.
Eva Walthall of Emory waited with her horse Rico. He was scheduled for amateur halter obstacles, open halter obstacles, gelding halter and showmanship on Saturday and for hunter today.
“He’s a busy little boy,” she said.
Walthall has been to the regional show in Belton several times, she said, and Rico has taken reserve champion at the world show in Fort Worth three times.
“He doesn’t drive,” she said. “He knows how to side pass and pivot. He knows how to move his body. He’s not strong enough to pull a cart. If you’re not drivers, there are still a lot of things they can do.”
She has three other miniature horses at home, she said.
“This just a hobby,” she said. “They’re not as intimidating as the bigger horses, so if they decide to act up it’s not as big of a deal.”