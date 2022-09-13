BELTON — Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks was in court Tuesday, asking a judge to expand the role of one of his attorneys.
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple people, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
His charges stem from the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32.
Local defense attorney John Galligan was appointed to represent Marks on the burglary and tampering case. However, Marks chose to represent himself in the capital murder.
Attorneys Gabrielle Green and Heidi Baier serve as stand-by counsel for Marks on the capital murder charge.
Marks told the court that he was bullied into representing himself and has complained about his attorneys to 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie at other hearings.
“The communication has been zero,” Marks said. “No one from the stand-by teams has accepted any of my phone calls. The lack of communication is not by my choice. They chose to stay in the role of doing the minimal that they could.”
Marks continued by saying that Galligan communicates with him daily and has helped him coordinate with DNA experts approved by the court at the cost of $7,500 to taxpayers.
“He is local, and he has been able to come two to three times a week,” Marks said. “I’m not asking for any hybrid counsel, just that his role be expanded.”
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the judge that Galligan had excluded himself from the case in the past and Marks has relevant counsel present.
Garza and Marks started talking over each other, prompting the court reporter to speak up.
“One at a time,” the reporter said loudly, prompting the discussion to be stopped.
At one point in the hearing, Marks criticized Telegram coverage of a previous hearing that depicted his outbursts in the court.
Garza stood up and objected to the relevance of Marks’ statements during the hearing, interrupting the accused.
“This is unnecessary rambling,” Garza said.
Duskie told Garza to sit down and let Marks finish what he was saying.
“I want to make sure that that reporter gets his facts straight,” Marks said before stating that the prosecution had a team of prosecutors to try him while he only had himself.
Trial date change
Marks asked Duskie to set a tentative date for his trial, which has been delayed multiple times and was set for Oct. 4.
Marks told Duskie the experts appointed would need 60 to 90 days to complete their findings and prepare for trial.
Duskie said that any new findings by the experts would have to be examined by the state to prepare their prosecution.
“Timeline-wise, I was looking at Feb. 20 as a possible date,” Duskie said. “But based on what you told me. I don’t think that is far enough.”
Marks said that would be an acceptable date, but anything beyond that he would find unacceptable.
Marks asked Garza if the February date would work for the prosecution.
“Maybe in the next 60-90 days, we will be in a better position to know,” Garza responded.
Duskie said a trial date, along with the other matters that were not finalized, would be taken up at the next pretrial hearing.
Fingerprints
Garza also asked Duskie to allow Marks to be fingerprinted in court. Duskie previously ruled the fingerprints be taken. Garza said there was a hiccup when attempting to collect the samples.
“What was the hiccup?” Duskie asked. “This is the fifth hiccup. The order is still in file so let’s get them done.”
As Marks was being escorted out of the courtroom, Garza and a fingerprint technician asked for the fingerprints to be taken.
Marks looked at Garza and challenged him to take the fingerprints himself.
“Is he going to take them?” Marks asked, pointing at the prosecutors.
Duskie asked for the courtroom to be cleared, making it uncertain whether Marks was fingerprinted on Tuesday.
Marks, who has been incarcerated since Feb. 3, 2019, is accused of killing Scott and Swearingin in Killeen, and burying the bodies in a shallow grave near Clearview, Okla., according to arrest affidavits.
An autopsy on the case listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries. Swearingin was strangled and had cuts and abrasions on his body.