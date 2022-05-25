BELTON — A Killeen teenager accused in the 2021 slaying of death of Cobe Hilliard in Temple had his bond reduced by $600,000 during a court hearing Tuesday.
Omarion Brown, 18, who was arrested on a murder warrant on Dec. 13, 2021, had his bond reduced from $1 million to $400,000 during a bond reduction hearing in the 426th District Court presided by Judge Steven Duskie.
Defense attorneys Melissa Tyroch and Zachary Boyd argued the bond amount for Brown was too high.
“My client turned 18 seven days ago,” Tyroch said. “He’s been in jail for six months. We believe the bond is unconstitutionally high. We need relief. We ask the court to lower it to $100,000 or less.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney James Winters asked Duskie to consider a bond that fit the severity of the crime.
“It is an extremely serious offense,” he said. “(Brown) is a gang member. We ask that you keep the bond high or lower it to a $500,000 bond.”
Duskie read the bond conditions, which stated Brown was not allowed to associate with gang members, felons or victims of the case, use any drugs or alcohol, and had to remain at home unless visiting with his attorney or attending court hearings.
“This is basically house arrest,” Duskie told Brown. “I’m going to set the bond at $400,000. The conditions of bond remain the same.”
Mother’s testimony
Before making his decision, Duskie heard from Patricia Brown, the defendant’s mother.
The woman spoke about her son’s struggles with mental health issues that prevented him from finishing his high school education.
“He only made it to the ninth grade,” she said. “He was diagnosed with dyslexia. That and being bipolar … he couldn’t take it.”
Patricia Brown said that if her son could make bond, she would make sure he stayed out of trouble, maintained a job, and attended all his court hearings.
James questioned her about her son’s affiliation with local gangs.
“I don’t believe that he is (a gang member),” she responded. “He is friends with gang members.”
Gang involvement
Temple Police Detective Josh Moore, the leading gang investigator in the department, testified that Brown was a member of one of the gangs currently feuding in the city.
Moore testified to entering Brown in the Texas Gang Intelligence Index — a database run by the Texas Department of Public Safety — at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the day of the bond reduction hearing, which was rescheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Boyd criticized the timeline of the addition while questioning Moore at the witness stand.
“Don’t you think it’s unfair to put him in the database the day of the hearing?” Boyd asked Moore. “You’re going to do whatever it takes to keep my client in jail.”
Moore responded that he added Brown to the database because it was on his to-do list, and it was just one of many tasks he needed to get done.
Boyd continued pressuring Moore, asking him if he added him to the database so that he could testify that Brown was a gang member and how his testimony would’ve changed had the hearing been heard earlier in the day as opposed to moved to the afternoon.
“I would’ve testified that he is a gang member, just that he is not in the database,” Moore responded.
Moore was asked if he believed he had better knowledge of Brown’s life than his mother.
“When it comes to criminal behavior, I think I know better,” he responded.
The Texas Gang Intelligence Index, according to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, is an index of persons associated with street gangs as reported by criminal justice agencies within Texas with restricted access to the public.
Moore testified to being the only person in the department allowed to enter people into the system.
He further testified that once a person is entered into the database, they will remain for two years if a juvenile and five years if an adult. Moore said any time spent in jail does not count.
Murder charge
No arrest affidavit has been filed with the county regarding the murder charge filed with the court on May 4.
Temple police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said Brown’s charge stems from a March 2, 2021, shots-fired call in which officers went to the 2400 block of South 31st Street.
“A witness said he and his friends were driving near the 24th St Bridge when a silver Nissan drove up at a fast speed, passed him, and two males got out of the car and started shooting at him,” she said. “One of his friends, later identified as Cobe Hilliard, was shot during the incident and died from his injuries.”
On Dec.13, 2021, Brown was arrested when officers conducted a traffic stop on a car occupied by him.
“Officers served a murder warrant on Omarion Brown in the area of the 2300 block of S. 57th Street,” Mackowiak said.
There has been no indictment on Brown on the murder charge.
Previous charge
Omarion Brown and another teen were arrested July 19, 2021, on charges of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony in relation to a June 26, 2021, shooting outside a Temple club. Three people were injured.
The suspects were identified after police released a video from a gathering at Club Paradise, 1722 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in which fights ended in gunfire, the Telegram previously reported.
Video obtained by police showed numerous individuals in the parking lot, with some physically fighting. This fighting eventually led to several individuals armed with firearms shooting at each other, police said.
Brown has not been indicted on the case. He remained at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $550,000.