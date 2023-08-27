Ready for a show

Preslie Henkhaus, 11, of San Angelo readies her Chianina steer, Poptart, for the 2023 Texas Junior Chianina State Show this past weekend in Belton.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

BELTON — There were 125 children and 210 head of cattle participating in the 2023 Texas Junior Maine-Anjou and Chianina State Show this past weekend in the livestock building of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

