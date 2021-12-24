GATESVILLE — Half a year after arriving at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple with blood oozing from his damaged liver, rancher Case Jones is grateful to be back on the horse — literally.
To be riding his favorite horse and hauling cattle to and from Missouri and Colorado is a dream that emerged from a nightmare.
“To be back to doing what I love, and fully living my life, I can’t describe it,” Case said. “It’s just amazing.”
Case and his wife, Kristen, own Jones Livestock in Gatesville. Shortly after midnight May 3, he, along with family members, were hunting feral pigs at a friend’s place several miles from home when an errant gunshot ripped through his body, hitting a lung and his diaphragm, destroying half his liver and shattering several ribs.
Because of significant fog, Case couldn’t be flown to the hospital. It took EMS an hour to get Case to the emergency department. In fact, Kristen, who’d been awakened in the dead of night by the surreal phone call that her husband had been shot, reached the hospital first, speeding all the way.
“When I first heard, I was in shock. I felt empty and soulless,” Kristen said. “On the drive to the hospital, all kinds of things go through your head. It’s like in a nightmare, where you’re trying to run away from the bad guy, but you can’t move.”
‘A big wake-up’
By the time Case arrived just before 4 a.m., he’d lost more than 2½ pints of blood and was clinging to life. A page went out to the on-call surgeons: Dr. Scott Sagraves, a trauma surgeon and medical director of Baylor Scott & White’s trauma services in Central Texas, and fifth-year surgery resident Dr. Brock Bennett.
“You’re basically going from a dead sleep to being upright in a crisis situation, and you’re in the OR operating in 12 minutes,” Sagraves said.
Throughout his more than 25-year career, including several years in Chicago, Sagraves had seen more than his share of gunshot victims, but said he’d never handled a case with such extensive damage.
It took nearly two hours to save the liver using blood-stopping gauze and get the bleeding down to “just an ooze,” as Sagraves described it, before closing up Jones’ incision and moving him into the intensive care unit. Case would undergo a second surgery less than 24 hours later, during which the surgeons removed his gallbladder and portions of his dead liver, which was pouring out bile.
Perhaps the most intimidating part for the surgeons was giving an update to the nearly 100 members of the Gatesville community in the waiting room.
It helped that Sagraves and Bennett were delivering good news, that the surgery had been a success, but Bennett said it was crucial to be straightforward about Jones’ recovery chances.
“That’s exactly what we needed to hear, and it’s exactly what I wanted to hear,” Kristen said. “It was pretty brutal, and he did not want to hold back.”
Bennett informed the family Case likely would need a year of recovery before he’d been anywhere near 100%. That, of course, was six months ago. That’s not to say getting him to where he is today was anything short of harrowing for the hospital staff.
It continues to take a village
Kristen is quick to point out that Sagraves was just one of many Baylor Scott & White staff members who saved her husband’s life, and that the entire community has rallied around the family.
Korby Halla, Case’s best friend since they roped together during the middle-school years, was at Case’s side while Kristen shouldered the daily load at the ranch, while also working her full-time job.
“Because behind every successful rancher is a wife who works in town,” she said, pausing to consider all that’s unfolded since that harrowing overnight.
They’ve welcomed a new nephew, and close friends have gotten married. Their prayers for rain were answered, yielding a massive hay crop. Family members have beaten COVID-19. Their cattle are having babies, and even Case’s horse, the one he rides daily, also has healed from an injury.
“We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season,” Kristen said.