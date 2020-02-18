BELTON — Ten Belton High School students achieved a first Monday evening.
The students — all Special Olympic athletes — received their letter jackets during the Belton Independent School District board of trustees meeting.
“In the fall of 2017, dedicated staff members in Belton ISD’s Special Programs Department initiated a district team competing in Special Olympics sporting events for the first time in over 20 years,” district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said. “It is with the continued support of these incredible staff members, parents and many other volunteers, that tonight the board will present the first Belton High School Special Olympics letter jackets to 10 high school student athletes who have represented Belton ISD in at least one competition for two years.”
The school board recognized Special Olympic athletes Inez Aguilar, Josh Barney, Kandis Brashear, Hunter Busby, Hunter Goonan, Markeith Hawkins, Michael Lunceford, Zoe Moore and Mario Ortega.
“This is an auspicious occasion and such a proud moment,” board President Suzanne McDonald said.
McDonald’s son, Dylan Jordan, was part of the group of students who qualified for a letter jacket. However, she said he did not want a jacket.
“He said he had a better jacket coming. What happened was he filled out his Christmas list and he was waiting on a jacket that had a wolf emblem on the back,” McDonald said during the school board meeting. “I got a couple different calls from coaches who wanted to ensure that I knew he was saying no. He unequivocally said no because he wanted to wear his wolf jacket, and I will tell you he wears it daily.”