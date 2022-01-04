Court hearings in Bell County will be remote due to new COVID-19 restrictions starting Jan. 10.
146th Bell County Judicial District Court Judge Jack Jones, who also serves as local administrative district judge, filed an order Monday dictating the new rules in place.
Jones said in the order that due to recent spikes in infections of COVID-19 in the public, county staff and jail inmates live hearings should be restricted, and safety protocols should be used to protect those appearing in court.
“Therefore, pursuant to the inherent powers of the Bell County Courts, this administrative order is promulgated to protect the parties, attorneys, staff, and all others who come before the courts of Bell County,” he said.
Remote hearings are set to start on Jan. 10. They will encompass all district courts, justices of the peace, and courts of law unless the presiding judge determines that an in-person hearing is essential and cannot be adequately conducted remotely.
“All persons who are allowed to appear in court shall wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times,” the order said. “Any person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has experienced symptoms of infection in the prior five days shall not be permitted to enter the court buildings or facilities.”
The court said jury trials will only be held if the presiding judge determines it to be essential. All involved must adhere to the safety protocols.
“Attorneys and self-represented litigants will receive notice from the courts with instructions for pending hearings or trials,” Jones said. “This order will remain in effect until expressly rescinded or revised by a subsequent order.”
Exhibits must be dropped off at the second floor District Court Coordinators’ windows the business day before the hearing. No exhibits will be accepted by email.
Defendants on bond are required to appear in the courtroom for all hearings on records and jury trial docket calls unless approved by the court. Defense attorneys can appear in the courtroom or remotely.
Defendants in jail will continue to appear by video from the Bell County Jail.
Plea paperwork is required to be e-filed before the hearing.
The announcement deadline is noon, the business day before the hearing.
Hearing links are only for participants of the hearing.
The public can view the live stream link of hearings on the Bell County District Court’s website.