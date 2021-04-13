The 40th Annual Central Texas Cow/Calf Clinic will be held Thursday at the Milam County Youth Exposition Building, 301 S. Houston St. in Cameron.
This program is presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices of Bell, Milam, Robertson, Burleson, Falls and Williamson counties.
Registration is 7:30-8 a.m., with the presentations starting at 8 a.m. The event concludes at 2:30 p.m. Two hours of CEUs will be given for Pesticide Applicators License holders.
Please RSVP with the Milam County Extension Office (254-697-7045) or Bell County at (254-933-5305) for a meal count. Cost is $20 for registration at the event.
With each passing year Central Texas cattlemen face their fair share of challenges, whether it be unfavorable climate conditions to invading pest or low market situations.
The big question on everyone’s mind seems to be cattle prices now and what factors will be driving them thru 2021 into 2022. Cattlemen in Central Texas are no stranger to hardships. Whether it’s unfavorable weather conditions, bear market prices or dealing with unwelcome pests, they seem to find a way to make it work.
For 40 years, the Central Texas Cow/Calf Clinic has made it a point to provide beef producers with the most relevant and up to date information, technologies, and man- agement practices available.
Topics for this year’s program will include:
- Jason Johnson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist discussing current market trends as well as predictions and considerations for the upcoming 2021 year.
- Sire selection using E.P.D.S. will be given by Jason Cleere, TAMU Extension beef cattle specialist. The focus of this discussion will be to assist producers in using all tools available to select bulls.
- Following Cleere’s presentation, there will be a live demonstration on bull fertility testing by Thomas Hairgrove, DVM associate professor and Extension specialist for Texas A&M University, and Ky Pohler, TAMU assistant professor of physiology and reproduction. The demonstration will include collecting and evaluating senior quality as well as physical examination of young bulls.
- Pasture used and brush control options for Central Texas cow and calf producers will be discussed by James Jackson, Alligare LLC range and pasture specialist.
- The final presentation of the day is “My Cattle Do What to the Planet” from Ron Gill, Extension livestock specialist. He will discuss the misconceptions and myths about the beef industry’s environmental impact. This will be a great way to end the day.
The Central Texas Cow/Calf Clinic is one of the longest-running Extension programs in the state. It is known for its success in meeting the needs of cattle producers both large and small in Central Texas.
We expect to have another great turn out and hope you will join us again this year. We look forward to seeing you there!
