A retired Temple police detective announced his candidacy Wednesday for the Precinct 2 justice of the peace seat.
Richard Sapp, a Salado resident, will face incumbent JP Cliff Coleman in the March 1 Republican primary election. Coleman announced his reelection bid in August.
The two faced off in a close JP primary race in 2018. In that race, Coleman won with 51.28 percent of the vote while Sapp received 48.72 percent. Coleman later won the general election to replace outgoing JP Don Engleking.
Sapp said his experience as a police officer would aid him as justice of the peace.
“I have spent the majority of my adult life in service to Bell County citizens and look forward to having the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of precinct 2.” Sapp, who worked for Temple police for more than 32 years, said in a news release. “During my time as a police detective, I forged many positive working relationships with other law enforcement officers, agencies, and county officials. I believe these relationships will further my abilities to successfully serve in the capacity of Justice of the Peace.”
In 1999, Sapp has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Regents College, a school that is part of the University of the State of New York System. In 2001, Sapp received his master’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University.
Sapp, a lifelong Bell County resident, has a master’s peace officer certification from the Texas Commission Law Enforcement and is a licensed peace officer instructor.
Currently, Sapp is an adjunct professor in the protective services department at Central Texas College in Killeen.
Sappand and his wife, Aida, have lived near Salado for the past 15 years.
“I will work diligently to advocate for every citizen within Precinct 2 and conduct business in a fair, just, and unbiased common sense manner,” Sapp said. “I respectfully ask voters to consider me in the upcoming March 2022 Republican primary.”
The filing period for all county, state and federal races continues through Dec. 13. All candidates who file will end up on the ballot for their respective party’s primary to determine candidates for the November 2022 ballot.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 contains most of south and southeast Bell County, including Salado and Holland.