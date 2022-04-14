A Temple ISD tradition returned to Wildcat Stadium on Thursday as the district’s fifth grade students lined up for the Little Wildcat Relays.
The event — which ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — was not held the previous two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Temple ISD.
“We have really missed it because this is always an exciting event,” Gina Prentiss, a Cater Elementary physical education teacher, told the Telegram. “With each day building up to today they were telling me, ‘Coach Prentiss, I’m getting so excited. I can’t wait.’
Events included a half-mile cross country run, a 40-yard dash, a 100-meter dash, a 200-meter dash, a 400-meter dash, an 800-meter relay, and a one-mile relay.
“There are some kids who have never been on a track before, so those events are really good for them,” Prentiss said. “They get to learn about (baton) hand offs and the exchange zone … but it’s really a time for them to shine. They do their best and everybody ends up with a ribbon, so they get really excited about that.”
Paxton Slay, a Raye-Allen Elementary fifth-grader, said his favorite event was the 800-meter relay.
“The 800-meter relay race was pretty fun,” Paxton, 11, said. “It gave me a challenge because everyone was so small while I was the only chubby kind of kid running it … and I was happy that we came out in second place.”
Aliah Castillo, a Thornton Elementary fifth-grader, also favored the relay races.
“The relay was my favorite because we got to do it as a team,” Aliah, who participates in soccer outside of school, said. “I like running because it gets you in shape and is a lot of fun.”
Although some of the other students were nervous heading into the Little Wildcat Relays, Prentiss highlighted how they became increasingly confident.
“There were some who were nervous or unsure of themselves, but once they got here, saw everything and practiced a few things on the track, they felt a lot better,” she said. “After they do their events they say, ‘Oh that is so much fun. I didn’t think I could do that but I did it.’ It’s good to see their excitement.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott enjoyed seeing the busloads of students arrive at Wildcat Stadium prepared to race.
“This is such a special, storied event,” Ott said. “The gathering of families, teachers and students in one place is always special. This event laid dormant during COVID and I couldn’t be happier to see everyone back out and competing with smiles on their faces.”