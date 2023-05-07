Lauren Greenfield

Lauren Greenfield, a Temple High School graduate who is a junior at the University of Texas, will be one of 80 riders in the Texas 4000, a bicycle journey from Texas to Alaska to raise support for cancer research. THS graduate and UT student Andrew Posey also has been selected for next year’s ride.

 Courtesy photo

Two former Temple High grads are preparing for the bicycle ride of a lifetime.

dstone@tdtnews.com