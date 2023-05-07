Two former Temple High grads are preparing for the bicycle ride of a lifetime.
Lauren Greenfield and Andrew Posey, both students at the University of Texas, have been selected to participate in the 2024 Texas 4000, a ride from Austin to Anchorage with stops along the way to raise awareness and support for cancer research.
Greenfield said she decided to apply for the 2024 Texas 4000 team in honor of former Temple High School educator Mary Adams.
“Unfortunately, Mary passed from cancer complications on July 6, 2021, but she was a big part of the Temple community,” Greenfield said. “She was a teacher, but she guided thousands of high school students and helped them apply to colleges. I ride for Mary Adams; she helped me and countless others through the college admissions process.”
Greenfield and Posey applied to be part of the 2024 Texas 4000 team, and survived rounds of questions and interviews to be two of the 80 team members.
“The Texas 4000 takes three routes to Anchorage,” she said. “One goes through the Ozarks, one through the Rockies and one through the Sierra Nevada range. We don’t know which routes we will ride yet, but there will be 20 to 30 riders on each route. On the way, we visit hospitals and communities to discuss the importance of cancer research.”
Regardless of their assigned routes, Posey and Greenfield will depart Austin on May 17, 2024, for the 70-day journey to Alaska.
“The Ozark route actually passes through Temple,” she said.
While the ride is just over a year away, Greenfield has been busy working out and getting in world-class condition for her journey. The junior government and global studies major is lifting weights and taking crossfit and cycling classes.
“We don’t get our team bikes until October, and I’m really excited about that,” she said. “This is something very different for me. I’ve never clipped into a bike pedal before. I’m pushing myself mentally and physically. I have done some triathlons in the past, but that’s been a while.”
“I’m planning to keep riding and doing some racing after the ride to Alaska,” she said. “When we get our Texas 4000 bikes, we will start training as a team.”
Posey, the 2020 valedictorian of Temple High School and a UT junior studying science and technology management, will kick his pre-ride training into high gear this summer.
“I will be running and working out so I can be in shape for team practices in October,” he said. “I want to be able to run a consistent 10K so I can be prepared for next semester and be less susceptible to strain injuries.”
“I applied to ride in the Texas 4000 because I believe in the mission and I wanted to help raise money for cancer research,” he said. “My family has been impacted strongly by cancer, and I really wanted to ride for my grandfather who passed away from pancreatic cancer.”
“Being able to bike from Austin to Alaska shows that anything is possible, and it also shows how much we can accomplish by working together. Cancer is very scary and difficult to treat, but if we work together, we can help make sure future generations are not impacted by cancer the same way we have been.”
Greenfield explained that participating in the ride to Alaska is much more than just a 70-day commitment.
“It’s an 18-month program,” she said. “Of course we train, but we also raise $4,500 each and commit to 50 hours of community service. I’m going to volunteer at the Austin Marathon and at Special Olympic events. They have a list of volunteer opportunities that are designed to keep people healthy.”
Money raised goes toward trip expenses and helps fund Texas 4000 operations. Funds that are left over are donated to cancer research support services, she said.
Founded in 2004, the Texas 4000 is the longest annual charity bike ride in the world. As the name implies, the three routes take riders more than 4,000 miles on a journey that takes grit, determination and support.