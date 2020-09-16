BELTON -- An investigation into two dead bodies found Tuesday in a rural Bell County home continued Wednesday.
Bell County deputies went at 3 p.m. to the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road after family members already at the property couldn't contact the people in the home, spokesman Lt. Bob Reinhard said.
Through the unshaded windows, deputies saw a person on the ground who wasn't responsive. The deputies forced their way into home, and two people were found dead.
The Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene technicians, along with Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, went to the scene. Coleman ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The identities of the two found dead won't be released at this time, according to Reinhard.